GRF PHA Rodeo

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Kekoaikaikaui Lorenzo, from Honolulu, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) administration department, performs a vision test during a periodic health assessment in the hangar bay, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

