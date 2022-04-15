Hospitalman Michael Mino, from Newark, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, prepares an immunization during a periodic health assessment in the hangar bay, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.16.2022 06:46 Photo ID: 7146028 VIRIN: 220415-N-IX644-1038 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 995.36 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: NEWARK, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PHA Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.