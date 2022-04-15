Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF PHA Rodeo [Image 7 of 8]

    GRF PHA Rodeo

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Hospitalman Michael Mino, right, from Newark, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, administers a vacine to Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Leonardo RamosRosado, from Sterling, Virginia, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, during a periodic health assessment in the hangar bay, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 06:46
    Photo ID: 7146032
    VIRIN: 220415-N-IX644-1075
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 888.83 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NEWARK, NJ, US
    Hometown: STERLING, VA, US
    SHOT
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    PHA
    Sailors
    US Navy

