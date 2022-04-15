GRF PHA Rodeo

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Larry Crew, left, from Liberty Hill, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, prepares to draw blood from Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Austin Coulston, from Bullhead City, Arizona, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, during a periodic health assessment in the hangar bay, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

