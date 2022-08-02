Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 7 of 8]

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Allen, assigned to the 146th Contingency Response Flight (146 CRF), observes a C130J aircraft assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron landing on a dirt runway at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 8, 2022. The 146 CRF and the 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) partnered to accomplish skill-enhancing training for Allen's team while providing airlift support to the 621 CRW's evaluated exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:02
    Photo ID: 7145742
    VIRIN: 220208-Z-SF462-1442
    Resolution: 6642x4431
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett
    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett
    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett
    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett
    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett
    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett
    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett
    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Contingency Response
    115th Airlift Squadron
    146 CRF
    621 CRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT