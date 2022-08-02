Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 8 of 8]

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) load equipment into the back of a C-130J aircraft assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron on an improvised dirt runway at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 8, 2022. Utilizing the C-130J and other Department of Defense aircraft, the 146th Contingency Response Flight and the 621 CRW partnered to accomplish skill-enhancing training and provide airlift support to the 621 CRW's evaluated exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:02
    Photo ID: 7145743
    VIRIN: 220208-Z-SF462-1446
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 20.7 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

    Contingency Response
    115th Airlift Squadron
    146 CRF
    621 CRF

