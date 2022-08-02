U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Allen, assigned to the 146th Contingency Response Flight (146 CRF), hammers a stake into the ground to hold an improvised Rigging Alternate Method Zodiac (RAMZ) for drop zone aircraft to use as a visual point of reference at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 8, 2022. The 146 CRF and the 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) partnered to accomplish skill-enhancing training for Allen's team while providing airlift support to the 621 CRW's evaluated exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)
Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett
