Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) load equipment into the back of a C-130J aircraft assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron on an improvised dirt runway at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 8, 2022. Utilizing the C-130J and other Department of Defense aircraft, the 146th Contingency Response Flight and the 621 CRW partnered to accomplish skill-enhancing training and provide airlift support to the 621 CRW's evaluated exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

