    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 5 of 8]

    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron lands on an improvised dirt runway at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 8, 2022. Utilizing the C-130J and other Department of Defense aircraft, the 146th Contingency Response Flight and the 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) partnered to accomplish skill-enhancing training and provide airlift support to the 621 CRW's evaluated exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:02
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Contingency Response Forces team up to provide multi-agency benefited training at Fort Hunter Liggett

    Contingency Response
    115th Airlift Squadron
    146 CRF
    621 CRF

