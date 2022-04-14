U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, right, 60th Aerial Port Squadron commander, host U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared P. Helwig, left, Indo-Pacific Command director of logistics and engineering, for a visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 14, 2022. Gen. Helwig visited Travis AFB to get a first-hand look at current and future operations with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 60th Aerial Port Squadron and KC-46 Pegasus implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7144219 VIRIN: 220414-F-UO290-1368 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.7 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig Gen Jared P. Helwig visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.