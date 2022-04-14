U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared P. Helwig, center, Indo-Pacific Command director of logistics and engineering, receives a brief on current and future runway construction from U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Jennifer Miller, 60th Operations Support Squadron commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 14, 2022. Gen. Helwig visited Travis AFB to get a first-hand look at current and future operations with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 60th Aerial Port Squadron and KC-46 Pegasus implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7144213
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-UO290-1093
|Resolution:
|7097x4731
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig Gen Jared P. Helwig visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
