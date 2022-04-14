Brig Gen Jared P. Helwig visits Travis AFB

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared P. Helwig, front left, Indo-Pacific Command director of logistics and engineering, receives a brief on current operations from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, center left, 60th Aerial Port Squadron commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 14, 2022. Gen. Helwig visited Travis AFB to get a first-hand look at current and future operations with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 60th Aerial Port Squadron and KC-46 Pegasus implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

