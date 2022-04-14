Brig Gen Jared P. Helwig visits Travis AFB

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared P. Helwig, right, Indo-Pacific Command Director of logistics and engineering, and U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, drive by the construction of the KC-46 Pegasus, 3-bay hangar construction site at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 14, 2022. Gen. Helwig visited Travis AFB to get a first-hand look at current and future operations with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 60th Aerial Port Squadron and KC-46 implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
