    Brig Gen Jared P. Helwig visits Travis AFB [Image 5 of 9]

    Brig Gen Jared P. Helwig visits Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared P. Helwig, right, Indo-Pacific Command Director of logistics and engineering, and U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, drive by the construction of the KC-46 Pegasus, 3-bay hangar construction site at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 14, 2022. Gen. Helwig visited Travis AFB to get a first-hand look at current and future operations with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 60th Aerial Port Squadron and KC-46 implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    This work, Brig Gen Jared P. Helwig visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

