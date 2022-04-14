U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, 60th Aerial Port Squadron commander, briefs U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared P. Helwig, Indo-Pacific Command director of logistics and engineering, on current operations at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 14, 2022. Gen. Helwig visited Travis AFB to get a first-hand look at current and future operations with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 60th Aerial Port Squadron and KC-46 Pegasus implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7144217
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-UO290-1240
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig Gen Jared P. Helwig visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
