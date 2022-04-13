Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Paul F. Thomas, the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, addresses the district staff at all-hands April 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Vice Adm. Thomas leads the 17,000 person organization that delivers the systems and people that enable the U.S. Coast Guard to efficiently and effectively perform its operational missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

