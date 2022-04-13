Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District [Image 6 of 6]

    Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Paul F. Thomas, the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, addresses the district staff at all-hands April 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Vice Adm. Thomas leads the 17,000 person organization that delivers the systems and people that enable the U.S. Coast Guard to efficiently and effectively perform its operational missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

    All-Hands
    USCG
    Cleveland
    District 9
    MCPOCG
    DCMS

