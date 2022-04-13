U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Paul F. Thomas, the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, presents Amber Evans with a challenge coin April 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Evans is a civilian who works with the Coast Guard as the command administrative assistant for Base Cleveland. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7142944
|VIRIN:
|220413-G-XT974-1034
|Resolution:
|6793x4534
|Size:
|16.53 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
