Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Paul F. Thomas, the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, addresses the district staff at all-hands April 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Vice Adm. Thomas is responsible for all facets of support for the Coast Guard’s diverse mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US