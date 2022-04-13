Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District [Image 5 of 6]

    Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Heath Jones, the next master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, addresses the district staff at all-hands April 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Jones has served as the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support Command Master Chief since June 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

