Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District

U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Heath Jones, the next master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, addresses the district staff at all-hands April 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Jones has served as the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support Command Master Chief since June 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

