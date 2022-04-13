Flag Officer Visit to Ninth Coast Guard District

U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Heath Jones, the next master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, visits the Ninth Coast Guard District April 13, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Jones will relieve Master Chief Petty Officer James M. Vanderhaden in May 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

