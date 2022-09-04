Senior Airman Eduardo Perez, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics specialist, interacts with the crowd while walking in the San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade April 9, 2022. The parade's theme this year was "Celebrating Literary Classics." (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte)
South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade
