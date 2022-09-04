Senior Airman Eduardo Perez, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics specialist, interacts with the crowd while walking in the San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade April 9, 2022. The parade's theme this year was "Celebrating Literary Classics." (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 10:32 Photo ID: 7142927 VIRIN: 220409-F-TG467-0190 Resolution: 5081x4024 Size: 1.93 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Monet Villacorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.