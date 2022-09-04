Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 6 of 6]

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Eduardo Perez, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics specialist, interacts with the crowd while walking in the San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade April 9, 2022. The parade's theme this year was "Celebrating Literary Classics." (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte)

    This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Monet Villacorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade

