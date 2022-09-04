South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade

A 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft flies over the Flambeau Parade route in downtown San Antonio to celebrate Fiesta, April 9, 2022. The flyover kicked-off the parade, where four South Texas Reserve units collaborated for the first time to enter a float together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
