A 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft flies over the Flambeau Parade route in downtown San Antonio to celebrate Fiesta, April 9, 2022. The flyover kicked-off the parade, where four South Texas Reserve units collaborated for the first time to enter a float together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 10:32 Photo ID: 7142920 VIRIN: 220409-F-FS041-1143 Resolution: 3276x2340 Size: 1.21 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.