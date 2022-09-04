Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron sing along with the crowd during the Flambeau parade in downtown San Antonio, April 9, 2022. This was the first time the four South Texas Reserve units worked together on a float for the annual Fiesta celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 10:32 Photo ID: 7142923 VIRIN: 220409-F-FS041-1999 Resolution: 5451x3066 Size: 2.94 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.