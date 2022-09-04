South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade

Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron put the finishing touches on the float honoring Senior Master Sgt. James Bynum for the San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau parade April 9, 2022. Bynum, a local Tuskegee Airman who served during WWII, was not able to attend the parade due to unforeseen circumstances but was still highlighted for his service and legacy during the parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte)

Date Taken: 04.09.2022
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US