    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 5 of 6]

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron put the finishing touches on the float honoring Senior Master Sgt. James Bynum for the San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau parade April 9, 2022. Bynum, a local Tuskegee Airman who served during WWII, was not able to attend the parade due to unforeseen circumstances but was still highlighted for his service and legacy during the parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7142924
    VIRIN: 220409-F-TG467-0018
    Resolution: 5963x3919
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Monet Villacorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    340FTG
    ReserveReady
    960CW
    23IS

