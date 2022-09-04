South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Flambeau Parade

Master Sgt. Anthony Tassinari, 340th Flying Training Group military training instructor, greets the crowd while walking in San Antonio's 74th annual Fiesta Flambeau parade, April 9, 2022. The illuminated parade attracted over 750,000 spectators after a 2-year break following the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

