Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training

Foreign military attachés from across the globe toured Fort Jackson’s 120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) to get an inside look and understanding of how the U.S. Army transforms civilians into Soldiers during an April 8, 2022, tour of the installation. The tours allowed the attachés to view the training processes on the installation so they be able to adapt or modify those processes and implement them into their own militaries making them stronger forces.

