Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training

Military attachés from the countries of Senegal and Zimbabwe watch a U.S. Soldier clear a malfunction from a MK-19 Grenade Machine Gun during Expert Infantryman Badge train-up testing April 8, 2022. The attachés toured the installation to see how Initial Entry Training is conducted and the processes in place for their training.

