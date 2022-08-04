Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training [Image 2 of 5]

    Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Military attachés from the countries of Senegal and Zimbabwe watch a U.S. Soldier clear a malfunction from a MK-19 Grenade Machine Gun during Expert Infantryman Badge train-up testing April 8, 2022. The attachés toured the installation to see how Initial Entry Training is conducted and the processes in place for their training.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7142717
    VIRIN: 220408-A-SO154-682
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    This work, Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational military attach&eacute;s talk initial entry training

    interoperability
    Initial Military Training
    multinational coalition forces
    U.S. Army Training Center-Fort Jackson
    foreign military attaché
    Department of the Army Headquarters

