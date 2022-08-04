Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training [Image 4 of 5]

    Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Foreign military attachés from across the globe watch Solders fire the M4 rifle during a tour of the installation April 8, 2022. The tours allowed the attachés to view the training processes on the installation so they be able to adapt or modify those processes and implement them into their own militaries making their forces stronger.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:05
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    interoperability
    Initial Military Training
    multinational coalition forces
    U.S. Army Training Center-Fort Jackson
    foreign military attaché
    Department of the Army Headquarters

