Foreign military attachés watch U.S. Soldiers transport a casualty during Expert Field Medical Badge train-up testing April 8, 2022, at Fort Jackson, S.C. The attachés toured the installation to see how Initial Entry Training is conducted and the processes in place for their training.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 08:05
|Photo ID:
|7142716
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-SO154-550
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training
