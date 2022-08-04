Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training

Chilean Assistant Defense and Military Attaché Col. Jose Manuel Llanos Acevedo gets a hands-on introduction to the M4 rifle and M68CCO optic during a tour of the installation April 8, 2022. For many of the attachés, this is the first time they have gotten this close to the American weapon platform despite working with U.S. coalition forces.

Date Taken: 04.08.2022
Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US