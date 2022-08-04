Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training [Image 3 of 5]

    Multinational military attachés talk initial entry training

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chilean Assistant Defense and Military Attaché Col. Jose Manuel Llanos Acevedo gets a hands-on introduction to the M4 rifle and M68CCO optic during a tour of the installation April 8, 2022. For many of the attachés, this is the first time they have gotten this close to the American weapon platform despite working with U.S. coalition forces.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Initial Military Training
    multinational coalition forces
    U.S. Army Training Center-Fort Jackson
    foreign military attaché
    Department of the Army Headquarters

