1st Air Cavalry Brigade Blood Transfusion

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Bliss and Staff Sgt. Macik of 44th Medical Brigade participate in blood transfusion training at MK Air Base, Romania, March 22, 2022.
Blood transfusions assist in battlefield resuscitation by allowing a medic to take blood from a person at the point of injury and infuse it into an injured casualty which will drastically improve their chances of survival as they are transported to a surgical facility. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)
