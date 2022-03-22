Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Blood Transfusion [Image 4 of 7]

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Blood Transfusion

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gorcyca and Pvt. 1st Class Ortiz of 1st Air Cavalry Brigade work with Belgian medical Soldiers during blood transfusion training at MK Air Base, Romania, March 22, 2022.

    Blood transfusions assist in battlefield resuscitation by allowing a medic to take blood from a person at the point of injury and infuse it into an injured casualty which will drastically improve their chances of survival as they are transported to a surgical facility.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Blood Transfusion [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

