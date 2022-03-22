MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Belcher administers an IV line during blood transfusion training at MK Air Base, Romania, March 22, 2022.



Blood transfusions assist in battlefield resuscitation by allowing a medic to take blood from a person at the point of injury and infuse it into an injured casualty which will drastically improve their chances of survival as they are transported to a surgical facility.

(U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 03:45 Photo ID: 7142451 VIRIN: 220322-A-DC982-006 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 27.81 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Blood Transfusion [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.