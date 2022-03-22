1st Air Cavalry Brigade Blood Transfusion

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Belcher administers an IV line during blood transfusion training at MK Air Base, Romania, March 22, 2022.
Blood transfusions assist in battlefield resuscitation by allowing a medic to take blood from a person at the point of injury and infuse it into an injured casualty which will drastically improve their chances of survival as they are transported to a surgical facility.
(U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)
