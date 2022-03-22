1st Air Cavalry Brigade Blood Transfusion

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gorcyca of 1st Air Cavalry Brigade observes Belgian medical Soldiers during blood transfusion training at MK Air Base, Romania, March 22, 2022.



Blood transfusions assist in battlefield resuscitation by allowing a medic to take blood from a person at the point of injury and infuse it into an injured casualty which will drastically improve their chances of survival as they are transported to a surgical facility.

(U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

