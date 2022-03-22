MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gorcyca and Pvt. 1st Class Ortiz of 1st Air Cavalry Brigade check the vital signs of a Belgian Soldier during blood transfusion training at MK Air Base, Romania, March 22, 2022.
Blood transfusions assist in battlefield resuscitation by allowing a medic to take blood from a person at the point of injury and infuse it into an injured casualty which will drastically improve their chances of survival as they are transported to a surgical facility.(U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 03:45
|Photo ID:
|7142441
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-DC982-001
|Resolution:
|5101x3401
|Size:
|24.3 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Blood Transfusion [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
