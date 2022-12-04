Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Hadsock, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, Rico, 81st SFS military working dog, and retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Turner, Jefferson Davis County High School Junior ROTC instructor, provides a demonstration to Jefferson Davis County High School Junior ROTC cadets outside the kennel at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 12, 2022. Throughout their visit to Keesler, more than 30 cadets also received a Hurricane Hunters briefing and visited air traffic control training courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

