Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Seretis and Staff Sgt. Dustin Hadsock, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, and Rico, 81st SFS military working dog, provides a demonstration to Jefferson Davis County High School Junior ROTC cadets outside the kennel at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 12, 2022. Throughout their visit to Keesler, more than 30 cadets also received a Hurricane Hunters briefing and visited air traffic control training courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

