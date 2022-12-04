Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler [Image 7 of 8]

    Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Seretis and Staff Sgt. Dustin Hadsock, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, and Rico, 81st SFS military working dog, provides a demonstration to Jefferson Davis County High School Junior ROTC cadets outside the kennel at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 12, 2022. Throughout their visit to Keesler, more than 30 cadets also received a Hurricane Hunters briefing and visited air traffic control training courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    JROTC Tour

