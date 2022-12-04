Jefferson Davis County High School Junior ROTC cadets walk toward a WC-130J aircraft on a tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 12, 2022. Throughout their visit to Keesler, more than 30 cadets received a Hurricane Hunters briefing, visited air traffic control training courses and received a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:38 Photo ID: 7141606 VIRIN: 220412-F-BD983-1057 Resolution: 4728x3160 Size: 2.12 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.