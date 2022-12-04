Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler [Image 2 of 8]

    Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Jefferson Davis County High School Junior ROTC cadets receive a Hurricane Hunters briefing inside the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 12, 2022. Throughout their visit to Keesler, more than 30 cadets toured a WC-130J aircraft, visited air traffic control training courses and received a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:38
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    JROTC Tour

