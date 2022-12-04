Jefferson Davis County High School Junior ROTC cadets receive a Hurricane Hunters briefing inside the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 12, 2022. Throughout their visit to Keesler, more than 30 cadets toured a WC-130J aircraft, visited air traffic control training courses and received a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 14:38
|Photo ID:
|7141605
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-BD983-1046
|Resolution:
|4092x2764
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT