Junior ROTC cadets tour Keesler

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Seretis, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, delivers a military working dog brief to Jefferson Davis County High School Junior ROTC cadets inside the kennel at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 12, 2022. Throughout their visit to Keesler, more than 30 cadets received a Hurricane Hunters briefing, visited air traffic control training courses and received a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Location: BILOXI, MS, US