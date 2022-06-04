Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept [Image 2 of 5]

    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Mitchell, 422d Security Forces Squadron (SFS) non-commissioned officer in charge of the armory, left, and Airman 1st Class Daniel Nwaobi, 422d SFS security response team member, demonstrate the new radio-frequency identification weapon tracking system for Col. Lisa Wildman, 501st Combat Support Wing vice commander, at RAF Croughton, England, April 6, 2022. The armory was the first in the entire Air Force to fully integrate a RFID tracking system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

