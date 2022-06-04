Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept

U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa M. Wildman, center-left, 501st Combat Support Wing vice commander, and Col. Jon T. Hannah, center-right, 422d Air Base Group commander, cut a ribbon to commemorate the opening of the new armory at RAF Croughton, England, April 6, 2022. The armory was the first in the entire Air Force to fully integrate a radio frequency identification tracking system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 04:19
|Photo ID:
|7140626
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-BW249-2016
|Resolution:
|7484x5156
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
