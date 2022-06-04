Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept

Weapons sit in their racks at RAF Croughton, England, April 6, 2022. The armory was the first in the entire Air Force to fully integrate a radio-frequency identification tracking system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

