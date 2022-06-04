Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept [Image 5 of 5]

    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Weapons sit in their racks at RAF Croughton, England, April 6, 2022. The armory was the first in the entire Air Force to fully integrate a radio-frequency identification tracking system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept
    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept
    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept
    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept
    Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept

