U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Mitchell, 422d Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the armory, left, tells Col. Lisa Wildman, 501st Combat Support Wing vice commander, about the changes made to the armory at RAF Croughton, England, April 6, 2022. The armory was the first in the entire Air Force to fully integrate a radio-frequency identification tracking system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 04:19 Photo ID: 7140630 VIRIN: 220406-F-BW249-2036 Resolution: 8081x5387 Size: 6.67 MB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinder Defenders pioneer new armory concept [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.