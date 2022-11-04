Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rendering a salute [Image 7 of 7]

    Rendering a salute

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing salutes during the playing of the National Anthem in front of the house of Joseph Wilbon, a World War II veteran, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2022. Airmen from the 911th AW participated in a birthday celebration ceremony that honored the veteran who turned 104 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 14:08
    Photo ID: 7139393
    VIRIN: 220411-F-UJ876-1159
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rendering a salute [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

