Honorable reflection

Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard preparing to present the colors in front of the house of Joseph Wilbon, a World War II veteran, reflect off of a City of Pittsburgh Fire Truck participating in a parade honoring him in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2022. The 911th AW Honor Guard presented the colors during a parade as part of a birthday celebration ceremony that honored the veteran who turned 104 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

