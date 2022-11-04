Birthday vet

Joseph Wilbon, a World War II veteran, watches as a parade consisting of members from the Pittsburgh City Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Airmen from the 911th Airlift Wing pass by his house in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2022. The parade was part of a birthday celebration ceremony that honored the veteran who turned 104 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

