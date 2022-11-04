Flag in Honor

Chief Master Sgt. Jamesha Barnes, 911th Airlift Wing command chief, presents a flag to Joseph Wilbon, a World War II veteran, during his birthday celebration ceremony in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2022. The flag, which was previously flown over the USS Arizona memorial was recently flown over the city of Pittsburgh in honor of the veteran who turned 104 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

