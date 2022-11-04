Parade prep

Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard and members from the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire prepare for a parade in front of the house of Joseph Wilbon, a World War II veteran, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2022. The parade was part of a birthday celebration ceremony that honored the veteran who turned 104 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
