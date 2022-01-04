Two troops from Scout Troop BSA 4434 observe two Steel Talons Honor Guard members demonstrate a flag folding technique, April 1, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Engaging with the external community allows Holloman to showcase its capabilities and gives the public a better understanding of the 49th Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 11:13
|Photo ID:
|7138798
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-TY635-1512
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT