Two troops from Scout Troop BSA 4434 observe two Steel Talons Honor Guard members demonstrate a flag folding technique, April 1, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Engaging with the external community allows Holloman to showcase its capabilities and gives the public a better understanding of the 49th Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 11:13 Photo ID: 7138798 VIRIN: 220401-F-TY635-1512 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.26 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.